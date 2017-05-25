More than 30,000 additional employees have swarmed Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa. No, they aren’t interns left over from PLAYERS Championship weekend, but rather the buzz is coming from a new beehive program designed by the resort’s culinary staff.

Chef Matt Sanchez, a University of Florida Master Beekeeper graduate, cultivated the resort’s first batch of homegrown honey in April. “You can’t get any more hyperlocal than this,” says Sanchez. “Our honey has floral flavors confined to a three-mile radius of the resort.”

Exclusive menu items at Vernon’s Restaurant feature the honey, and a special honey and datil pepper mead is scheduled for release this summer.