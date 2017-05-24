Old Havana Nights: the Ronald McDonald House Charities McGala

Old Chevrolet Bel Airs and Ford Fairlanes lined the Sawgrass Marriott breezeway, inviting guests in for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville’s annual McGala fundraiser on May 20. Mint, rum and lime juice were poured from the Cuba Libra cocktail reception mojito bar and a wine bar and beer garden were also on site. Bongo music played by the band Hot Property coaxed dancing partners to ballroom floor, while just nearby fine tobacco aromas came from a live cigar rolling station. Filet mignon and mojo shrimp were on the night’s dinner menu before a choice of desserts and Cuban coffee were brought to finish. The evening's silent auction featured items ranging from exclusive Havana, Bali and Tuscany vacations to dancing instruction packages and golf escapes to Costa Rica.