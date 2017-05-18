A Night at Roy's

On May 17, the Monique Burr Foundation hosted its 20th annual Night at Roy's fundraiser in Jacksonville Beach. The evening included Hawaiian-influenced eats by chef Roy Yamaguchi, fine wines and tropical refreshments. Familiar country tunes from Kurt Stevens and a little bit of soul music performed by Colleen Orender livened up the outdoor space, while a silent auction taking place indoors helped raise funds to support the foundation. The evening wrapped up with final live auction, where all funds went to support Monique Burr's mission to stop child abuse and exploitation.