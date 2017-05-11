Mothers Day Brunch Ideas

// by Ali Waychoff

Say thank you to mom on Mother's Day by treating her to a brunch, a few mimosas and a lot of love. With the special day just right around the corner, many restaurants are offering up their Mother's Day brunch menus, and we have the scoop.

ll Desco

Menu is open 11 AM-2:30 PM

Blueberry Waffle— Mascarpone and honey whipped cream, limoncello syrup ($14)

Breakfast Pizza— Heirloom tomato, sliced meatballs, Nueske's bacon, scrambled eggs, ricotta, herbs ($17)

Strata— Italian sausage, onion, zucchini, Calabrian chilis, heirloom tomatoes, provolone, grilled Paisano bread ($17)

Smoked Turkey Sandwich— Sliced turkey, bacon, roasted red peppers, bibb lettuce, tomatoes, provolone and mayo on grilled paisano bread. Served with fries ($15)

NOLA MOCA

Menu is open 11 AM-3 PM

Shrimp and Grits

Petite Filet Mignon

Hot Brown

Rockefeller Risotto

Korean-Fried Chicken and Waffle

Reservations are $25 for adults and $8 for children ten and under includes a buffet and one gourmet entree. After brunch, tour the MOCA Jacksonville galleries and attend a Jacksonville Symphony performance at either 1 PM, or 3:30 PM. Tickets sold separately.

619 Ocean View, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa

Menu is open at 9 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM

Fruit Display & Waffles

Artisanal Breads & Pastries

Omelet Station

Eggs Benedict & Carving Station

Risetto Frutti di Mare

Chicken Alfredo

Shrimp, Oysters and Crab Legs

Varied Dessert Options

Reservations are required. Fixed price of $50 for adults, $18 for children twelve and under. Children under 3 eat free.