Shoe Cam: Kinky Boots

On May 7, guests were invited to Lemon Ricotta pancakes, Bourbon pecan waffles and a Kinky Champs Cocktail at the Candy Apple Cafe before attending Kinky Boots, a Broadway musical, at the Times-Union Center downtown. Kinky Boots is a story about one young man’s struggle with meeting his father’s expectations and maintaining individuality while continuing to work at the family shoe factory. Created with songs by Grammy award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper and directed by Tony award winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots celebrates acceptance and friendship. To get in the spirit, Jax Mag partnered up with the FSCJ artist series to showcase your favorite footwear before the show.