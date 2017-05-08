904 Magazine Unity Awards 2017

904 Magazine’s Inaugural Unity Awards

Honoring Northeast Florida Businesses and People Who Value Diversity in the Workplace

As our nation becomes more multicultural and our workplaces become more connected to the broader world, diversity and inclusion have never been more important and accepted. Employers both small and large who encourage diversity in all its forms are positioning their companies for growth. In 2017, 904 Magazine launches a new regional honors to highlight and celebrate Northeast Florida businesses and individuals who champion equality—whether it’s based on race and ethnicity, gender, ability, sexual orientation or cultural background.

We are seeking nominations in several categories and we invite you to propose an individual or business. Nominations are being accepted until June 30. To nominate, simply complete the online form. The inaugural Unity Award winners will be featured in the Summer 2017 edition of 904 Magazine and honored at an invitation-only reception.

We are looking for nominees who design and employ policies and programs that embrace diversity in enterprise and who actively strive to bring individuals from different racial, religious, physical and mental abilities into the workplace.

Categories of business for which we are seeking nominations:

Health Care

Financial Services

The Law

Education

Nonprofit Organization

The Arts

Hospitality

Young Entrepreneur

Please click here to access the nomination form.