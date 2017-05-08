Ugliest Dog Contest 2017

Underbites, patchy hair, bug eyes—these features are so cute precisely because they're so ugly. Though every dog is beautiful to its family, we all know when our dog is a perfect specimen of its breed and when it's... well, not.

As we're now taking nominations for our Pet Cover Model Contest, which will honor the cutest and most photogenic pets in Jacksonville, we thought it would only be fair to give a nod to those dogs whose owners know would never win any beauty contests. So, do you have a dog who fits this criteria? Fill out the form below and you could see your ugly dog in the pages of our August issue. Make sure to include a photo! Deadline to enter is June 4.

Please click the submission button only once!