Summer Waves on Jekyll Island: 30th Birthday Season

2017 marks Summer Waves Water Park’s 30th season on Jekyll Island. To honor this milestone, the park has a line-up of birthday events all season long for guests to help celebrate the momentous occasion.

The 2017 season also brings the opening of Shark Tooth Cove—the new, bigger and better kids’ attraction at Summer Waves Water Park. The family-friendly attraction sits in the footprint of the old children’s area, but has been expanded to cover 8,800 square feet and will include a zero-entry pool, 10 slides of varying heights and lengths and water features.

Special events take place all throughout the 30th season including a Birthday Bash, fireworks and Swim-In movies.

Birthday Bash

The kick-off of party for the 30th birthday season begins Saturday, May 20, 11 AM - 8 PM. This fun-filled day includes the official opening of Shark Tooth Cove, birthday cake, appearances by Summer Waves’ own Dolly the Dolphin and special giveaways throughout the day. And when the sun goes down, a spectacular fireworks display to round out the festivities. Get your splash on!

Birthday Fireworks

The celebration continues each month during the season for a special in-park fireworks show. Swim on over, the dazzling displays will begin at dusk. Shows are on the 30th of May, June and July.

Swim-In Movies

Grab an inner tube and head over to the Frantic Atlantic wave pool to watch your favorite water-themed movies. Both movies start at 8:30 PM.

June 3: Moana

July 1: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Full line-up of events can be found here.

Summer Waves Water Park opens for the season on Saturday, May 13. The park is open daily Wednesday May 17 – August 9, and remains open weekends only (Sat-Sun) August 12 – September 10. All events are free but require park admission. Tickets start at $13.95. Full calendar and park hours can be found here.

