Growing Green

// by Sarah Carter

This summer the UNF Division of Continuing Education offers home and garden classes, including Creating an Edible Landscape.

The two-week course covers soil, composting, nitrogen-fixing crops and how to take advantage of the 12-month growing season, instructed by Eat Your Yard Jax’s Tim Armstrong.

“I am touching on micro-greens that they can grow and add to salads,” he says. “I hope folks will learn to incorporate more perennial edibles in their yards and landscapes.”

June 7-21, 6:30-8:30 PM. $79. To register, visit unf.edu/ce.