Top Menu

Main Menu

Duly Noted

Duly Noted

Events

Cultivating+the+Wild+William+Bartram's+Travels+PBS// by Sarah Carter

Naturalist William Bartram traveled throughout the Southeast from 1765 to 1775 overcoming the wild’s worst as he drew, painted and catalogued hundreds of plants and animals, and created detailed maps and field notes.

The Amelia Island Museum of History chronicles Bartram’s excursions in the fourth and final Florida Humanities Speakers Series lecture, Billy’s Wonderful Performances: The Art and Science of William Bartram, on Friday, May 19, led by art historian Mallory O’Connor.

The program is free to museum members or a suggested donation of $5 for non-members. 233 S. 3rd Street. 6 PM. ameliamuseum.org

Drakes Raid with Elaine and Conrad 2 June 2007 232
Previous Story

War Games

DSC00102
Next Story

Growing Green

Related articles

© Copyright 2016 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.