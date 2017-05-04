Duly Noted

// by Sarah Carter

Naturalist William Bartram traveled throughout the Southeast from 1765 to 1775 overcoming the wild’s worst as he drew, painted and catalogued hundreds of plants and animals, and created detailed maps and field notes.

The Amelia Island Museum of History chronicles Bartram’s excursions in the fourth and final Florida Humanities Speakers Series lecture, Billy’s Wonderful Performances: The Art and Science of William Bartram, on Friday, May 19, led by art historian Mallory O’Connor.

The program is free to museum members or a suggested donation of $5 for non-members. 233 S. 3rd Street. 6 PM. ameliamuseum.org