All that and Dim Sum

// by Mary Hamel

Time to spice up the dinner menu at home? Southside fave Blue Bamboo hosts a DIY dumpling workshop on Saturday, May 20.

Participants learn how to create traditional Asian nosh—chicken and basil pot stickers, curried peanut sauce, pork little dragon dumplings, sweet potato and corn wontons in chili oil and apple dumplings—from chef Dennis Chan.

A Southeast Asian coconut basil crush cocktail is served to complement the fare made during the workshop. No experience necessary. Tickets are $50. 10 AM-noon.

904tix.com