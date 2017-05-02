The Makers Market: Meet and Greet

More than 1,100 shoppers attended the first day of the Makers Market hosted by The Makery on Saturday, April 29 at the Glass Factory. Fifty vendors participated in the weekend shopping event including Bold City Pops, The Golden Bakery, Sippin Sassy, Couture Jems and The Happy Sea. The night continued next door at Engine 15 Taproom, where some guests dropped in for a Meet and Greet with vendors and local retailers. Guests got the opportunity to network with similar "makers" and possible wholesale retailers. The next Makers Market is set for October 2017.