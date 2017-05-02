Most Beautiful Residential Spaces 2017

Each year, Jacksonville Magazine photographers and writers are invited into dozens of Northeast Florida homes—large or small, new or historic, modern or classic, quirky or traditional, we’ve seen it all. But all the residences we visit have a few common threads; mainly that they are spectacular in their own unique ways. This month, to coincide with our Best In Jax issue, we thought we’d look back at the homes we’ve featured over the past 12 months and choose a few of our favorite rooms—standouts for their originality, beauty or simply that “I want to live there” quality.

Curb Appeal

Jacksonville Magazine, February 2017

Modern architecture surrounded by dense St. Johns County forest is a beautiful contradiction and our pick for the home with the best curb appeal of the year. Even though it’s low, boxy and ultra contemporary, the entire three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house exudes welcoming warmth.

Foyer

Jacksonville Magazine, August 2016

The foyer in the renovated three-bedroom, three-bath Ponte Vedra Beach condo oozes beach vibes without being kitschy. The wood floors are hand-scraped, brushed and beveled white oak. The beams carry down to the floor to frame the space, which makes it seem bigger. But the relatively small room has plenty of storage for an active family. Love the blue glass bottle collection.

Living Room

Jacksonville Magazine, May 2016

What’s not to love in this refined, traditional Palencia living room? The soft colors, the chandelier, the on-trend brass and glass coffee table, comfy couch and chairs… it’s the kind of room your stiff, wealthy relatives would not let you play in when you were a kid. But now that we’re adults, we can get cozy in here with a book and a glass of wine—pinot grigio, please. Just in case...

Dining Room

Jacksonville Magazine’s Home, Fall 2016

During renovations on this St. Augustine home, the couple kept the original ceiling beams, but painted the walls and added whitewashed wood floors to make the space bright and inviting. Waves of light, the trendy copper fixture and the charming dining chairs make the space stylish and homey at the same time. Even the cat loves it.

Family Room

Jacksonville Magazine, September 2016

The extraordinary views of the Intracoastal Waterway in this Jax Beach home draw you in. Built-ins housing ingredients for infinite varieties of cocktails and a massive TV on the chunky rustic mantel keep guests and family here. The doors to the porch retract to catch every breeze. Yeah... it’s pretty incredible.

Hallway

Jacksonville Magazine, March 2017

It’s the sign of great interior design that the mid-century modern elements of this house are evident even in this simply decorated hall, with its white trim, large windows, exposed brick and futuristic pendant lighting. The painting by Jax native Jef Taylor adds a well-placed splash of color. Unsurprisingly, the rest of the Empire Point home’s aesthetic is as cool and calming as the hallway.

Kitchen

Jacksonville Magazine’s Home, Fall 2016

A river of turquoise beads rain down from the skylight in this Ponte Vedra kitchen, where a double-slab center island accommodates all of family life. We’re crazy about the high ceiling and the feeling of openness it creates, and the soft colors which bring a relaxing feeling to the room—an ideal place to cook and entertain.

Bedroom

Jacksonville Magazine’s Home, Spring 2017

The spacious master bedroom in this five-bed, seven-bath Avondale home has an en-suite bathroom and an attached sitting room. If this were your bedroom, why would you ever need to go anywhere else in the house? Everything looks so soft and cozy. We’ll stay a while.

Bathroom

Jacksonville Magazine, February 2017

The never-ending drawers, dual sinks and upscale fixtures in this master bath are basically what everyone dreams of when imagining the perfect bathroom. Rippled mirrors and blue details bring in the design elements of the rest of the St. Johns home.

Closet

Jacksonville Magazine, January 2017

The closet in this San Pablo house is a shoe lover’s dream. Ample storage, natural light and soft feminine details would make anyone feel like royalty while getting dressed each morning.

Back Yard

Jacksonville Magazine, January 2017

This stunning San Pablo Reserve backyard and lanai makes us feel as if we have been whisked away to a villa in the Italian countryside. We can imagine amazing parties here, with the fire crackling, drinks flowing and everyone lounging in white bathing suits and flowing sundresses to match the airy drapes and elegant furniture.

To read the complete home profiles from which these photos were selected, visit JacksonvilleMag.com and click the online archives to view each month’s edition.