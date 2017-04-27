Saving Shingles

Installing a new roof presents a problem other than all those color options: Five percent of all landfill content in the United States is from old roofs. Fortunately, the old material can be recycled.

"The base component of a shingle roof is asphalt. So we use the asphalt to create new roadways," says Dale Tadlock, owner/CEO of Tadlock Roofing. "Tile [roofing] is used for artificial reefs. It is also used as clean fill for roads, homes and buildings. Metal is 100 percent recyclable."

Tadlock Roofing recycles 100% of roof take downs and focuses on other sustainable practices, as well. "Homeowners can save up to 20 percent on heating and cooling energy bills by adding insulation," Tadlock says. "If a home was built before 2004, it’s probably under-insulated and costing the homeowner money. It’s important to insulate because 40 percent of a home’s energy loss escapes through the attic. Eighty-four percent of homeowners believe energy-efficient homes have a higher resale value."

