Recipe: Seared Bigeye Tuna Steak with Basil Pesto Vinaigrette

// by Bill Pinner, executive chef, The Fish Co.
Pesto vinaigrette ingredients:
1 c. packed fresh basil
1 T. chopped garlic (about three cloves)
½ c. asiago or Parmesan cheese
zest of 2 lemons
¼ c. lemon juice, fresh squeezed
2 tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper, or to taste
¼ c. toasted pine nuts
1 T. red wine vinegar
2 oz. chicken broth
1 whole egg
1 ½ c. olive or vegetable oil
Vinaigrette Procedure:
Blend all ingredients, slowly adding olive or vegetable oil.
Tuna Ingredients:
4 6-oz. fresh high-grade tuna steaks (can substitute swordfish steak if desired)
salt and pepper, to taste
Tuna Procedure:
Season and grill tuna to desired doneness. Place on plate and top with vinaigrette. Serve with a salad or green vegetable.
serves 4
