Recipe: Seared Bigeye Tuna Steak with Basil Pesto Vinaigrette

// by Bill Pinner, executive chef, The Fish Co.

Pesto vinaigrette ingredients:

1 c. packed fresh basil

1 T. chopped garlic (about three cloves)

½ c. asiago or Parmesan cheese

zest of 2 lemons

¼ c. lemon juice, fresh squeezed

2 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper, or to taste

¼ c. toasted pine nuts

1 T. red wine vinegar

2 oz. chicken broth

1 whole egg

1 ½ c. olive or vegetable oil

Vinaigrette Procedure:

Blend all ingredients, slowly adding olive or vegetable oil.

Tuna Ingredients:

4 6-oz. fresh high-grade tuna steaks (can substitute swordfish steak if desired)

salt and pepper, to taste

Tuna Procedure:

Season and grill tuna to desired doneness. Place on plate and top with vinaigrette. Serve with a salad or green vegetable.

serves 4

