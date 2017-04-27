Top Menu

Recipe: Seared Bigeye Tuna Steak with Basil Pesto Vinaigrette

AL1_3224// by Bill Pinner, executive chef, The Fish Co.

Pesto vinaigrette ingredients:
1 c. packed fresh basil
1 T. chopped garlic (about three cloves)
½ c. asiago or Parmesan cheese
zest of 2 lemons
¼ c. lemon juice, fresh squeezed
2 tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper, or to taste
¼ c. toasted pine nuts
1 T. red wine vinegar
2 oz. chicken broth
1 whole egg
1 ½ c. olive or vegetable oil

Vinaigrette Procedure:
Blend all ingredients, slowly adding olive or vegetable oil.

Tuna Ingredients:
4 6-oz. fresh high-grade tuna steaks (can substitute swordfish steak if desired)
salt and pepper, to taste

Tuna Procedure:
Season and grill tuna to desired doneness. Place on plate and top with vinaigrette. Serve with a salad or green vegetable.

serves 4

Related articles

