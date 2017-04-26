World Stage

// by Reggie Durant

The fourth annual World Arts Film Festival invites a diverse selection of novice and professional filmmakers to showcase their talents with short film screenings, panels, workshops and exhibits at the WJCT Television Studios. On May 3, 4, and 5, the festival brings together filmmakers of all ages and backgrounds, including those with special needs.

Festival guest Rachel Barcellona -- an accomplished thespian, writer, and an individual with Epilepsy and Asperger's Syndrome—will serve as a mentor to attendees and young filmmakers. Barcellona also has a documentary screening at the festival, Ability: A Journey with Rachel, which follows her life story.

Aard-winning filmmaker Tamika Lamison (The Magic Bracelet, The Black Ghiandola), will screen her new short films. Lamison will also be an honorary speaker at the Opening Morning Ceremony of the festival, addressing students of Duval County.

More than 900 students will be in attendance from the Duval County STEAM Passport Program. Doors open at 10 AM with special events and receptions ending at 9 PM.