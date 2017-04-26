// photos by Denise Williams

A cocktail reception and music by local favorite the RiverTown Band greeted guests at this year’s Cummer Ball in the galleries of the Cummer Museum and Gardens on April 22. Attendees were treated to an upscale dining experience surrounded by works from artists Norman Rockwell, Thomas Moran and Winslow Homer, to name a few. Items such as a custom sketch by the Wall Street Journal’s head illustrator, a gift package from Global Diamonds and more were on offer to support the museum’s various educational programs.