The Bees Knees

// by Sarah Carter

Allergy season is a time no one looks forward to, but a cure might be found in a tablespoon of raw honey.

Bees travel up to three miles from the hive, collecting pollen from various flowers. Eating their honey may help allergy sufferers build up immunities—sort of like how a vaccine works.

“Many of our customers buy our honey to help against allergies,” says founder Nancy Gentry. “Two things customers look for in the honey to help with allergies are if it’s natural, raw honey and if it’s local.”

Apparently, allergies like to keep it local, too. Find Cross Creek Honey products at Riverside Arts Market on Saturdays, 10 AM-3 PM. crosscreekhoneyco.com