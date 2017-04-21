RAM: Earth Day & Home Tour

// by Mary Hamel

From 10AM - 3 PM this Saturday, April 22 at the Riverside Arts Market (RAM), Groundwork Jacksonville, Edible Northeast Florida and several other organizations will come together to offer kid's activities and educational opportunities in an Earth Day celebration. Start a garden with Standard Feed and Fleet Farming Riverside or venture by several farmer's booths to learn about farming processes.

The following Saturday, April 29, RAM will be a key feature in the Riverside Avondale Preservation Home Tour, covered extensively in Jacksonville Magazine's Home Spring 2017 issue. Walk through tiny homes at RAM and enjoy dance performances to celebrate International Dance Day before setting out on the self-guided walking or biking tour of Riverside. Tour hours: 10 AM-5 PM Saturday, noon-5 PM Sunday. Buy tickets online or at one of the locations listed on the website.