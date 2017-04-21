More than 500 people attended Jewish Family & Community Services' Centennial Celebration to honor the nonprofit’s 100 years of service, held at EverBank Field’s US Assure Club West on April 1. The event included a retrospective documentary about JFCS and speeches from former clients who received aid from the nonprofit.

“It was a beautiful evening and incredibly gratifying to see the strong support from the community we have served for a century,” says JFCS CEO Colleen Rodriguez. “We are so grateful to all of those who have made it possible for us to continue helping people of all races, religions and backgrounds to help themselves.”

It was JFCS’s most successful fundraiser to date, raising a record $200,000-plus that will be used to support the community services the agency provides, ranging from adoption coordination and foster care to mental health counseling and emergency financial assistance.