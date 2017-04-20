Earth Day 5K

// by Mary Hamel

Still scrambling for something to do to help save the Earth this Saturday? Participate in the 5K on the Trails and Fun Run/Walk to celebrate Earth Day and raise money for St. Johns County schools. The new residential community off County Road 210, Shearwater, presents the event to honor Earth Day and donate money to education.

The run takes place on Shearwater's preserved nature trails and boardwalks under shaded tree canopy. Begin at Shearwater Kayak Club, 100 Kayak Way, St. Augustine. Registration is $25 online. Registration day of is $35. The fun run is $10.

T-shirts and pint-glasses given to the first 200 entries. Medals awarded to the first 200 finishers.

Post-race celebration includes kid-friendly Earth Day crafts, outdoor vendors, craft beer, root beer floats, food trucks and a live DJ.

April 22. 5K start: 8 AM. 9 AM: Fun run/walk start.