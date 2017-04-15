Top Menu

Main Menu

April cocktail of the month: Forbidden Garden

April cocktail of the month: Forbidden Garden

Food and Wine

by Josue Romero of Odd Birds Bar // photo by Agnes Lopez

Print
Forbidden Garden

Forbidden Garden

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. New World Gin
  • .75 oz. strawberry-infused
  • Cocchi Americano
  • .75 oz. lemon juice
  • .5 oz. Damiana liqueur
  • .25 oz. Rhum Clement cane syrup
  • 2 dashes peach bitters
  • 4 dashes apple bitters

Instructions

  1. Put all ingredients together in shaker with ice, shake vigorously, strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice.
  2. Garnish with edible flowers.
http://www.jacksonvillemag.com/2017/04/15/april-cocktail-month-forbidden-garden/

• • •

Sponsored by:

st-aug-distillery-logo-1

IMG_4331
Previous Story

Lawn and Order

Running
Next Story

Earth Day 5K

Related articles

© Copyright 2016 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.