April cocktail of the month: Forbidden Garden

by Josue Romero of Odd Birds Bar // photo by Agnes Lopez

Print Forbidden Garden Ingredients 1.5 oz. New World Gin

.75 oz. strawberry-infused

Cocchi Americano

.75 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. Damiana liqueur

.25 oz. Rhum Clement cane syrup

2 dashes peach bitters

4 dashes apple bitters

Instructions Put all ingredients together in shaker with ice, shake vigorously, strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice. Garnish with edible flowers. 3.1 http://www.jacksonvillemag.com/2017/04/15/april-cocktail-month-forbidden-garden/

• • •

