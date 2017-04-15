April cocktail of the month: Forbidden Garden

by Josue Romero of Odd Birds Bar // photo by Agnes Lopez
Forbidden Garden
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz. New World Gin
- .75 oz. strawberry-infused
- Cocchi Americano
- .75 oz. lemon juice
- .5 oz. Damiana liqueur
- .25 oz. Rhum Clement cane syrup
- 2 dashes peach bitters
- 4 dashes apple bitters
Instructions
- Put all ingredients together in shaker with ice, shake vigorously, strain into a rocks glass over crushed ice.
- Garnish with edible flowers.
