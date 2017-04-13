Hoppy Easter!

It's almost Easter and your children might have been bugging you for a pet rabbit for a while. Bunnies make for great pets. They're soft, energetic and simply adorable. But, they're also a large commitment. Rabbits can live to be 10 years old! Here are tips from Clay Humane if you're considering adopting a family rabbit this spring:
- Exercise is important! Make sure your pet rabbit has time to run around outside the cage every day.
- Rabbits need clean litter boxes daily. And they don't like cat litter—try to use paper bedding from the store or leftover newspaper.
- A rabbit's diet consists of washed dark green leafy vegetables and Timothy hay. Avoid feeding them carrots, as they are high in sugar.
- Rabbits don't like to be picked up. Instead, they prefer sitting beside you and being pet gently.
- Rabbits will need trips to the vet, just like a cat or dog.
Clay Humane is a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Orange Park offering humane education, pet therapy, veterinary care and spay/neuter surgeries.