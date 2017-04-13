Hoppy Easter!

It's almost Easter and your children might have been bugging you for a pet rabbit for a while. Bunnies make for great pets. They're soft, energetic and simply adorable. But, they're also a large commitment. Rabbits can live to be 10 years old! Here are tips from Clay Humane if you're considering adopting a family rabbit this spring:

Exercise is important! Make sure your pet rabbit has time to run around outside the cage every day. Rabbits need clean litter boxes daily. And they don't like cat litter—try to use paper bedding from the store or leftover newspaper. A rabbit's diet consists of washed dark green leafy vegetables and Timothy hay. Avoid feeding them carrots, as they are high in sugar. Rabbits don't like to be picked up. Instead, they prefer sitting beside you and being pet gently. Rabbits will need trips to the vet, just like a cat or dog.

Clay Humane is a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Orange Park offering humane education, pet therapy, veterinary care and spay/neuter surgeries.