Now You Sea It

// by Reggie Durant

Service Brewing Co., located in downtown Savannah, sets itself apart from other Southeast craft brewers by making beer using ingredients that many would find odd.

For example, this spring, the brewery debuts Lincoln’s Gift, a seasonal beer honoring the 16th President of the United States. It’s made with one of honest Abe’s favorite delicacies: May River oysters.

In the last 30 minutes of the brewing process, oyster meat and shells are added to the beer, lending the stout a sweet start and a salty finish. But fear not—it doesn’t taste like an actual oyster. “[It’s] a fantastic combination of sweet and savory,” says CEO Kevin Ryan. servicebrewing.com