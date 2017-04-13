Top Menu

Main Menu

Nosh On This

Nosh On This

Food and Wine

32949121 - fragrant potato pancakes with sour cream and herbs

// By Sarah Carter

The sixth annual Jewish Food Festival is back  Sunday, May 7. This year’s event features “all you can nosh” with samples of brisket, corned beef, matzah ball soup, latkes, bagels, hummus, falafel, kugel and macaroons.

Enter your grandma’s favorite recipe in the sixth annual Bubbe’s Bake Off competition ($10 per entry) with expert judges and a kids’ division. There’s also the L’Chaim Wine Wall, where guests
can pick a mysterious bottle of wine from the wall.

Tickets $25, family pass $75, age three and under free. 11:30-2:30. Congregation Ahavath Chesed,
8727 San Jose Blvd.

SER-Lincolns_Gift_WaterDrops copy
Previous Story

Now You Sea It

IMG_4331
Next Story

Lawn and Order

Related articles

© Copyright 2016 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.