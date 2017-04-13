Nosh On This

// By Sarah Carter

The sixth annual Jewish Food Festival is back Sunday, May 7. This year’s event features “all you can nosh” with samples of brisket, corned beef, matzah ball soup, latkes, bagels, hummus, falafel, kugel and macaroons.

Enter your grandma’s favorite recipe in the sixth annual Bubbe’s Bake Off competition ($10 per entry) with expert judges and a kids’ division. There’s also the L’Chaim Wine Wall, where guests

can pick a mysterious bottle of wine from the wall.

Tickets $25, family pass $75, age three and under free. 11:30-2:30. Congregation Ahavath Chesed,

8727 San Jose Blvd.