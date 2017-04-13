Lawn and Order

// by Sarah Carter

An Orlando-based urban farming program called Fleet Farming has come to Riverside. The non-profit initiative utilizes community members’ lawns to grow and sell produce at local farmer’s markets.

Volunteers come and convert the lawns into “farmlettes” for a donation of $500. In return, the owner gets to keep some of the produce grown and they don’t have to mow the grass any longer. “We’re such a rich environment for growing food but most of us aren’t connected to where our food comes from,” says Fleet’s regional manager Melissa Beaudry.

“Riverside has all the right aspects for Fleet Farming to get started.” More info at Riverside Fleet Farming’s Facebook page.