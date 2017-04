On Saturday, April 1, Epping Forest Yacht & Country Club hosted the Ritz Chamber Players' third annual Hat Luncheon. This festive celebration was catered by the club's own chef and musicians of the Players performed live for those in attendance. All kinds of hats were seen, from baseball caps and sombreros, to fedoras and chapeaus. The Hat Luncheon benefited the Ritz Chamber Players, a virtuoso ensemble spanning the African diaspora.