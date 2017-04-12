// by Sarah Carter

The City of Atlantic Beach and the University of North Florida host the seventh annual Shakespeare in the Park on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at Johansen Park, presenting William Shakespeare's play Measure to Measure at 8 PM.

Although it's not one of Shakespeare's most known plays it's one of the most complex. The play is considered a comedy but it's also referred to as a 'problem play' because it can't be described as a tragedy or comedy. The main theme of the play is morality, justice and mercy dealing with contradictions between corruption and purity.

Along with the play, 5loaves2fish Food Truck will be selling food starting at 6:30 PM. The rain date will be on Sunday April 16. Free. 1300 Seminole Road.