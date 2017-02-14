Teens take a stand against domestic violence

// by Sarah Carter

Ponte Vedra High School students Harrison Snowden and Martine Gelb founded The Helping Betty/Hubbard Club (HBH) to spread awareness about domestic violence and support local shelters. The HBH club, being the only one of its kind in St. Johns county, have raised hundreds of dollars for domestic violence shelters in Jacksonville already.

The club hosts a benefit concert and silent auction,"Teens take a Stand," on February 25. The benefit will be operated by students and will include a variety of performances from Derek Coghlan, the Sharkappellas, the Splash Dance Team, the PVHS Jazz Band, Douglas Anderson’s Malik Bilbrew, former Alhambra actor and director Jason Nettle, singer Julie Durden and more. The silent auction will have items ranging from hundreds of dollars in gift cards to a signed football from the Jacksonville Jaguars. 100% of the proceeds will be split between the Hubbard House, the Betty Griffin Center and two local domestic violence shelters.

The concert takes place at Ponte Vedra High School auditorium, 7 PM. Students $10, adults $15. For tickets and information send an email to hsnowden11@gmail.com.