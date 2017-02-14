Heroes of Golf Exhibit

// by Mary Hamel

To celebrate Black History Month, The World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum and the City of Jacksonville announced a new exhibit in the Ritz Theatre and Museum titled “Golf Heroes of the First Coast.” The exhibit features stories, images and artifacts that detail the rich golf history of African-Americans in Jacksonville.

The story begins with the desegregation of city golf courses in the 1960s. The exhibit also features Calvin Peete’s rise to the top at THE PLAYERS in 1985. According to Golf writer, Michael Bamberger, Peete, who was a self-taught, self-styled golfer didn’t pick up a club till he was 23. He turned pro in his 30s and won 12 times on Tour between 1979 and 1986. During the unveiling of the exhibit, Pepper Peete, Calvin’s wife, sat on a panel to answer questions about the history of African-American golf. She has worked as Executive Director at The First Tee for 12 years, and now works at the home office in St. Augustine.

Jack Peter, President of the World Golf Hall of Fame & Museum, says, “While the mission of the World Golf Hall of Fame is global in nature, our organization takes great pride in our Northeast Florida location and role in the community. The opportunity to partner with others in Jacksonville to share the stories of the African-American men and women who helped shape the game today is a great privilege.”

Check out the exhibition at the Ritz Theatre and Museum downtown through mid-March.

Click here to watch the panel discussion of “Golf Heroes of the First Coast” exhibit at the Ritz Theatre and Museum.