// by Reginald Durant

It's a free for all!

The Morse Museum of American Art celebrates its 75th Anniversary on Friday, February 17. For the month of February, admission to the museum, home to the world's most extensive collection of works by American designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, is free. Located at Rollins College campus in Winter Park, FL, Morse Museum invites the public to a free champagne reception from 5 PM to 7:30 PM on the evening of the anniversary. morsemuseum.org