Serving with Dignity 2017

A Special Section and Honors Luncheon Presented by 904 Magazine

Benefitting Dignity U Wear

The goal of Serving With Dignity is to recognize and honor the various ways Northeast Florida businesses demonstrate leadership in promoting, encouraging and facilitating the employment of local veterans, as well as recent examples of contributions and assistance provided to the region’s active duty personnel.

Recognitions will be organized under three general categories: Individual Achievements; Company Programs; and Special Events. 904 Magazine is currently accepting nominations from area businesses that can demonstrate recent examples that fit these categories. For example, has an employee dedicated an exemplary amount of personal time serving a military-related charitable cause? Has a company participated in an event that benefited local veterans and/or active duty servicemen?

Other ideas for nominations include but are not limited to businesses undertaking:

Work-related veteran training programs

Veteran hiring initiatives

Charitable support for military members, families and organizations

Health care programs designed specifically to assist members of the military

Business outreach to veterans and active duty via special perks and discounts

Veteran employees who continue to serve above and beyond

Nominations will not be considered complete without specific accomplishments including dates, places, names and results. Photographs, artwork and additional materials are encourage. Materials may be mailed to 904 Magazine, 1261 King St., Jacksonville, FL 32204. Deadline for nominations is Friday, March 17, 2017. You can also submit your nomination through our online survey here.

The luncheon will be held in early May at a date, time and location TBA. The event will feature lunch, a guest speaker and brief ceremony at which the 2017 honorees will be recognized.

For more information about the selection process, contact us at mail@jacksonvillemag.com. For sponsorship details, contact Amy Robertson at (904) 389-3622 or Amy@jacksonvillemag.com