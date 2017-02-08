Top Menu

Red Rose Ball 2017

Red Rose Ball 2017

On February 3 at Jacksonville Marriott at Southpoint, St. Vincent's Healthcare held its 36th annual Red Rose Ball. This year's theme was "Champagne in the Enchanted Garden," and the enchanted black-tie evening featured a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing, as well as live and silent auctions. This year, all proceeds benefit the St. Vincent’s pulmonary program. The funds will be used for early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. A new program for early detection is being developed by St. Vincent’s Lung, Sleep and Critical Care physicians.

