Dancing for the Cure 2017

The inaugural Dancing for the Cure took place on January 27 at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront in Downtown Jacksonville. More than 300 guests cheered on their favorite local celebrity dancer while supporting Susan G. Komen North Florida. Through events like this, Komen North Florida has invested over $2 million in community breast health programs in our five counties and has helped contribute to the more than $800 million invested globally in scientific research. Baptist Health's VP Michael Lanier and his pro dancer partner Megan Wallace emerged the winners amid fierce competition.