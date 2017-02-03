Daily's Place Announces Artist Line-Up

// by Sarah Carter

Bold Events announced the first set of shows that will take the stage at Daily's Place new amphitheater this summer. Jacksonville's own Tedeschi Trucks Band kick off the opening Saturday May 27, Memorial Day weekend. The following night Train and their "Play That Song Tour" will rock the stage alongside Natasha Bedingfield and O.A.R. Dave Mathews and Tim Reynolds will follow the grand opening with an acoustic set on May 20.

"This is just the beginning," says Mark Lamping, president of Bold Events. Daily's Place is part of the ongoing revitalization of downtown Jacksonville, and this is just the first to come of announcements from the state-of-the-art facility.

Assisting with unveiling the first confirmed Daily's Place shows were representatives of Live Nation, who have been selected as the preferred programming partner and co-facility manager of Daily's Place. Live Nation will support Daily's Place with its expertise in sales, marketing, ticketing, customer service and event production.

Ticket on-sale dates for the first confirmed concert series will begin Friday Feb. 10 for Dave Mathews and Tim Reynolds. The most up-to-date information and confirmed performance dates will be available at www.dailysplace.com

Dates Announced

May 27 Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guest TBA

May 28 Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield

May 30 Dave Mathews and Tim Reyonlds

June 11 Third Eye Blind with the Silversun Pickups

July 1 Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

July 13 Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Aug. 3 Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience

Sept. 21 Zac Brown Band

Date TBD Bryan Adams

Date TBD Goo Goo Dolls with special guest TBA

Date TBD 311 with special guest TBA

Date TBD Kidz Bop