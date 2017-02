UF Health held its tenth annual gala A Night for Heroes on January 28 at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. The gala, with auctions, dinner and dancing, celebrates the men and women who work to save the lives of trauma patients from across the region. Each year, the black-tie event highlights one patient—this year it was trauma patient Brian Lynn. He credits UF Health TraumaOne with his survival after a fall left him fighting for his life.