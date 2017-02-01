Treat Yo'self

// by Sarah Carter

Laurie Billinge first started making healthy food and treats for her dog Bubba, a Victorian White English Bulldog, when he was a puppy. “Bubba’s system didn’t have a tolerance for anything commercial, so I decided to start making his food at home,” Billinge recalls. “My batches came out larger than I needed so I began sharing with the neighborhood.” Next, she launched Bubba’s Bistro to sell her canine cuisine.

“I try to be as natural as possible and create food from human recipes that are dog friendly,” Billinge says. Bubba’s treats have human-grade ingredients with no salt, sugar or artificial preservatives added. The beef and bacon Pupcakes, for example, are made with baby food. The Mutt Balls (doggy meat balls) include real beef and grated cheese. Catch Bubba’s Bistro at the Riverside Arts market most Saturdays. shop.bubbasbistro.com