The Mousse is Loose

// by Reginald Durant

Based in St. Augustine, Key Lime Mousse specializes in making healthy desserts from family recipes heavily influenced by chef Ana Barreiro and her husband Armando’s Cuban heritage. Instead of using sugars and heavy butter in their desserts, Key Lime Mousse prefers fruit juices, honey, espresso beans and natural sweeteners including turbinado sugar. The company makes Key lime and additional flavors of mousse (of course). Other products include Belgian dark chocolate, spicy datil and pepperoncino hot sauce, espresso drinks and more. Find the Barreiros’ pastries at Old St. Augustine Farmer’s Market, Village Bread Cafe and Jax Food Truck Food Court. keylimemousse.com