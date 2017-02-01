// by Mary Hamel

The fifth annual Tacos for Tatas had to be rescheduled from October to February due to hurricane Matthew, and it may have worked out for the better. This year marks the tenth anniversary of DONNA The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer, so the event now serves as the marathon weekend afterparty. TacoLu and HOBNOB serve tacos and tasty bites, Alley Cakes Bakery brings the sweets and Watts Juicery provides a signature drink for the evening. Guests are invited to salsa, tango or foxtrot with the Monarch Ballroom & Dance Studio and the Chris Thompson 18-piece band. All proceeds go to The DONNA Foundation. Held in Brooklyn’s Unity Plaza. February 20, 6-9 PM, $100. 904tix.com