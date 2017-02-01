Step It Up

// by Mary Hamel

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 137,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with colon cancer each year. Jaxons are invited to raise awareness and honor those affected by the disease by running or walking in the March to Get Screened, an annual 5k supporting the Borland-Groover Clinic Foundation. The foundation aims to educate the community about getting screened and provides research to fight digestive diseases worldwide. Lace up your shoes March 5, 9-11:30 AM at Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach. $25 to run, $15 to walk. Children 12 and under are free. marchtogetscreened.com