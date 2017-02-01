Spring Into Action

// by Reginald Durant

With springtime just around the corner, it’s time to get back into the gardening groove—or in it for the first time. On February 25, the Duval County Extension Office hosts A Day of Gardening Workshop during which attendees receive a full day of green thumb-inspired ideas and techniques. The workshop offers two sessions with information about top culinary herbs for Northeast Florida, recycling tips, do-it-yourself irrigation repairs and more. Deadline to register is Friday, February 17. $20.