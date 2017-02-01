I See Dead People

// by Reginald Durant

On March 5, the Beaches Museum and History Park hosts a guided tour of the H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jax Beach. During the outing, led by local historian Johnny Woodhouse, participants visit historic gravesites while also learning interesting facts about the city’s past.

“Previous tours at the site have featured the gravesites of football legend Herman Hickman and CBS NEWS correspondent George Syvertsen,” says Beaches Museum's archives and collections manager Sarah Jackson. The tour concludes at Lee Kirkland, an historic African-American cemetery. Reservations are available on the organization’s website. beachesmuseum.org