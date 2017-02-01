Top Menu

Main Menu

I See Dead People

I See Dead People

Events

WarrenCemetery// by Reginald Durant

On March 5, the Beaches Museum and History Park hosts a guided tour of the H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jax Beach. During the outing, led by local historian Johnny Woodhouse, participants visit historic gravesites while also learning interesting facts about the city’s past.
“Previous tours at the site have featured the gravesites of football legend Herman Hickman and CBS NEWS correspondent George Syvertsen,” says Beaches Museum's archives and collections manager Sarah Jackson. The tour concludes at Lee Kirkland, an historic African-American cemetery. Reservations are available on the organization’s website. beachesmuseum.org

IslandTreasures2
Previous Story

Hide and Seek

45684288 - natural plants in pots, green garden on a balcony. urban gardening, home planting.
Next Story

Spring Into Action

Related articles

© Copyright 2016 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.