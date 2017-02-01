Chocolate Choices

// by Mary Hamel
T-minus 13 days! Still stuck on what to get your significant other for Valentines Day?
Peterbrooke Chocolatier created a quiz on Facebook to help you figure out what he or she really wants. Drawing on decades of "chocolate psychology," the company can help discern whether your love is a chocolate-covered popcorn kind of free spirit or the classic box-of-chocolates kind. The answers include the top five most popular items from years past:
- Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries – For the romantics at heart.
- Chocolate Covered Popcorn – For the sweet, salty and irresistible personality.
- Valentine’s Day Assortment Box - For those who love classic gestures.
- Chocolate Valentine’s Basket – For those who care about what's on the inside and the outside.
- Chocolate Rose Bouquets – For them it's all about the gesture.
