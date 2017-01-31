A Field of Dreams

// by Reginald Durant

On Saturday, February 4, the Field of Dreams Special Needs Baseball League hosts its opening day for 2017. Field of Dreams (FOD) is a specially designed baseball field that gives mentally or physically handicapped children an opportunity to play baseball.

Now in its seventh season, Field of Dreams was started shortly after the St. Johns County Director of Parks and Recreation, Will Smith, asked the community if they could make use of an open field.

Since FOD’s first season in 2010, children participating in FOD baseball have learned more about themselves and family bonds have grown stronger. “I think it really fills a void with the special needs children,” says Kevin Smith, webmaster, and an original director of Field of Dreams. “Baseball is a team sport, so there is the interaction with team mates but there is also the individual aspect that gives them the opportunity to be special."

George Vancore, also an original director, finds it difficult to explain why he wanted to start Field of Dreams. “What we have always recommended is to come out and see it for yourself – while you watch, feel free to ask those present for their perspective,” Vancore says. “What you will see and hear is something that you have to experience for yourself.”

To learn more about Field of Dreams, or to register your child, visit them online at FODBaseball.com.