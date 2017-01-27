Shoe Cam: Best Restaurants Bash! 2017

On January 26 at the Jessie Ball duPont Center, guests enjoyed food and cocktails from twenty-five of the city’s top vendors at our second annual Best Restaurants Bash! Seafood and sliders, tacos and barbecue—there was a little bit of everything. Bold City Brewery and Cooper’s Hawk provided the beer and wine alongside the various craft cocktails individual restaurants served as well. Proceeds from the event went to the evening’s beneficiary, Ronald McDonald House of Jacksonville. A raffle featured an evening for two at Alhambra Theatre and Dining, a $100 gift certificate to Five Points Tavern and a Wine Club Membership from Cooper’s Hawk, to name a few.