Recipe: Pan-Roasted Chicken with Rapini, Couscous & Pine Nuts

// by Ovinté executive chef Josh Bushby

Curry Ingredients:

1 c. Israeli couscous

2 c. chicken stock

¼ c. golden raisins

1 T. Chiffonade (thinly sliced) basil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 T. honey

1 c. heavy cream

8 oz. canned roasted red peppers

½ T. minced garlic

½ T. chopped shallots

4 tsp. salt, divided into 4 1-tsp. servings

4 tsp. black pepper, divided into 4 1-tsp. servings

2 8-oz. chicken breasts

1 T. vegetable oil

4 T. unsalted butter, divided into 2 2-T. servings

One bunch of rapini (broccoli rabe)

½ c. pine nuts

1 T. olive oil

Couscous procedure:

1. In a small saucepot, bring chicken stock to a boil.

2. Place the couscous in a glass baking dish, and pour the boiling stock over it. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand for 7 minutes.

3. Remove the plastic wrap and mix well. Place the mixture in the refrigerator for at least one hour to cool. Once cooled, mix in the basil, raisins, and 1 tsp. each of salt and pepper. Set aside.

Coulis procedure:

1. In a separate small saucepot, combine the honey, heavy cream, roasted red peppers, minced garlic, chopped shallots, and 1 tsp. each of salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil.

2. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Place mixture in a blender and blend until smooth. Return coulis to saucepot and keep warm.

Chicken Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place a medium sauté pan over medium heat. Once the pan is warm, pour the vegetable oil in the pan. Season the chicken with 1 tsp. each of salt and pepper and place in the pan.

2. Cook chicken over medium heat for 3 minutes on each side.

3. Place 2 T. butter on top of the chicken and place the pan in the oven for approximately 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Rapini procedure:

1. In a small sauté pan over medium heat, combine the rapini with 2 T. butter and 1 tsp. each of salt and pepper.

2. Cook until tender and bright green.

Pine nuts procedure:

1. Combine the olive oil and pine nuts and spread evenly on a sheet tray. Bake at 350°F for 3 minutes.

Assembling the dish:

1. Warm the couscous in the oven for 5 minutes. Place a generous scoop in the center of each plate. Place the rapini over the couscous. Place the chicken on top of the rapini.

2. Drizzle the coulis around the plate. Garnish with toasted pine nuts.

Serves 2