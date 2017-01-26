Best in Jax Poll 2017

Every year Jacksonville Magazine seeks input from readers to locate some of the city's Best places to eat, shop and have fun. Our 2017 Best in Jacksonville Readers' Poll features more than 100 categories ranging from pizza and ice cream to cosmetics and hairstyling. Please take a few minutes and share your opinions. It doesn't cost anything.

The poll is open through March 26, 2017. Only one submission per person, please. Only nominees in Jacksonville will be considered. (We have a separate list for Amelia Island and St. Augustine!) The results will be featured in our annual Best of Jacksonville edition, publishing May 2017.