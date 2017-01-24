Top Menu

Jax Outstanding Young Professionals Awards 2017

Party Pics

// photos by Denise Williams

Each year, the Jacksonville Junior Chamber selects and recognizes Jacksonville’s Outstanding Young Professionals based upon several levels of criteria. Young men and women of all fields and endeavors were nominated at the Outstanding Young Professional of Jacksonville event on January 19 at the Salem Centre. Each honoree was awarded a distinguished trophy, a certificate of achievement, and a bus bench located within the city of Jacksonville dedicated to either the honoree, their cause or organization. 

