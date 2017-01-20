// photos by Denise Williams

Jacksonville's newest farm-to-table tasting-style event, Farm to Future, was held January 17 at the Glass Factory in Downtown Jacksonville. Farm to Future featured 20 of Jacksonville’s top chefs competing to create dishes using fresh, local ingredients. All funds from Farm to Future benefit the Center for Sustainable Agricultural Education and Conservation (CSAEC). which teaches the farmers of tomorrow how to grow better, less expensive, locally grown produce — all while protecting the environment and earning a living.

Participating restaurants included: Black Sheep, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, Orsay, Olio, Manifest Distilling, Cafe NOLA, Provision, Culhane's Irish Pub, This Chick Can Cook, Kitchen on San Marco, Sliders Seafood Grill, Biscotti's, BB's, Sawgrass Country Club, Savory Market, Community Loaves, and Watts Juicery. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort won the competition with its swordfish and "romaine trash" dish.