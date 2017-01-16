Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife—"W3"—combines renowned beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best and award-winning chefs, an esteemed group of masters from all walks of life. The festival features master distillers, chefs, wildlife researchers and famous pitmasters and Georgia’s only Master Sommelier, Michael McNeill.

The inaugural event featured an impressive list of talent including: Ron Eyester and Kenny Gilbert, from Bravo’s "Top Chef," some of the Golden Isles’ best culinary talent, including Southern Soul Barbecue, Halyards and a group of renowned southern chefs from Atlanta, Savannah, Jacksonville and Charleston.

The 2017 event promises to be just as exciting and talent-laden as the first. With guests like Skip Worden, Executive Chef of The Westin Jekyll Island and Master Sommelier Michael McNeill and cooking stages presented by Atlanta Magazine and Jacksonville Magazine, the weekend is sure to feature old and new favorites for locals and visitors alike. Purchase tickets at 904TIX.com or click here. Schedule of Events Thursday, February 9

W3 Kick-Off Wine Dinner • 6:30 PM

Friday, February 10

W3 Wine Cruise with Captain Phillip • 11 AM

W3 Master Class Pours (three separate classes) • 2 PM

Whiskey Inspired • 6:30 PM

Saturday, February 11

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife - W3 • 1 PM (Noon access for VIPs)

Sunday, February 12